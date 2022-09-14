Liz Snodgrass appointed new director of APSU’s Tennessee Small Business Development Center

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) welcomed Liz Snodgrass as its new director earlier this summer.

Snodgrass joined the TSBDC after spending several years in business operations and leadership positions, predominantly in the healthcare industry. She most recently served as CEO for Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem, Kentucky.

In celebration of her arrival, the TSBDC will host an open house to highlight the center’s mission and vision for small businesses in Montgomery County and surrounding counties, while showcasing its office space located within The Press.

The event will take place on October 18th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Small business owners and community members are invited to meet the TSBDC team, learn more about resources available through the center and hear from local business clients of the TSBDC. Guests can register for free at https://bit.ly/APSUOPENHOUSE.



“We are delighted to welcome Liz and to continue our partnership with The Press to expand the center’s accessibility to our community,” Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business, said. “Her financial and leadership experience will be invaluable in helping small businesses develop, grow and thrive.”



The TSBDC assists small businesses in Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, and Stewart County with resources to help them grow and sustain their organizations.



“The TSBDC has been super helpful in assisting us with navigating this venture and the many facets including market research and understanding the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs,” Rylan Kean, director of business development at The Press, said. “Working with the TSBDC has been a great experience.”



For more information about the event or the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at APSU, visit the event link or contact Snodgrass at lsnodgrass@tsbdc.org.