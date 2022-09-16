2022-2023 Montgomery County Mayor’s Emerging Leaders

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government welcomes the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 17 high school students who serve as unofficial members of county committees.

The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program offers a unique learning experience for high school students to have an inside look at how the county government operates through their attendance at committee meetings.

Students have the opportunity to choose from one or more county committees, depending on their interests and what their schedule allows. The students are acknowledged at the meetings and are encouraged to ask questions for understanding.



All Emerging Leaders are invited to participate in budget committee meetings for a foundational understanding of the approval process for the County budget. This school year, the program also includes volunteer and college scholarship opportunities.



Committee selections include Airport Authority, Animal Control, Audit, Budget, E-911, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Protection, Jail and Juvenile, Parks, and School Liaison. The committees generally meet once per month, late in the afternoon.



“I look forward to seeing these bright, focused young people in our committee meetings. It is encouraging to know that our youth are interested in the role of local government. Students sometimes challenge the committee members with their questions, and we encourage that interaction,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.



The program is open to high school students in 10th through 12th grade. Announcements for the program are made through local media and social media and sent to school guidance counselors in the spring. Students start the program in late August and finish in May each year to coincide with their school schedules. The kick-off meeting for this year’s program was on August 24th.



This year’s participants are: Katie Li (APSU Middle College); Maddy Morgan (Clarksville Christian); Calleigh Moody (Clarksville High), Kendel Baynham (Rossview High), Mikayla Grant (Homeshooled), Sylas Bryant (Clarksville Christian), Cannon Prather (Clarksville Christian), Ella Reynolds (Clarksville High), Morgan Hicks (Rossview High), Kali Merrell (Montgomery Central), Elijah Crosslan (APSU Middle College), Brayden Yonkers ((Montgomery Central), Wyatt Bowling (Montgomery Central), Stephanie Shuman (Rossview High), Madelyn Coleson (Montgomery Central), Maddox Jackson (Rossview High), and Andelyn Underwood (Rossview High).