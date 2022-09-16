76.7 F
APSU invites public to see night sky through its 20-inch telescope, Saturday

A dark-night observing event at the Austin Peay State University observatory. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will give children and adult astronomy enthusiasts a chance to observe Saturn, Jupiter, star clusters, and nebulae at the university’s observatory on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. 

The public observing night will begin around 7:30pm at the observatory, housed at APSU’s Farm and Environmental Education Center, 1991 Pickens Road. 

The night will feature the university’s 20-inch Ritchey-Chretien telescope, featuring the same optical design as NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, and professors and students eager to help visitors make the most of the night. 
 
Attendees must RSVP to physics@apsu.edu to attend the event, which will last an hour to 1 ½ hours. 
 
As of Thursday morning, the forecast called for a clear night, but if clouds move in, the department will cancel the event and post a notice on the APSU astronomy webpage by 5:00pm. 
 
Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather, nighttime temperatures, and mosquitoes. As on all APSU campuses, smoking and alcohol are prohibited.

