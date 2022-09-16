APSU invites public to see night sky through its 20-inch telescope, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will give children and adult astronomy enthusiasts a chance to observe Saturn, Jupiter, star clusters, and nebulae at the university’s observatory on Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
The public observing night will begin around 7:30pm at the observatory, housed at APSU’s Farm and Environmental Education Center, 1991 Pickens Road.
Attendees must RSVP to physics@apsu.edu to attend the event, which will last an hour to 1 ½ hours.
As of Thursday morning, the forecast called for a clear night, but if clouds move in, the department will cancel the event and post a notice on the APSU astronomy webpage by 5:00pm.
Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather, nighttime temperatures, and mosquitoes. As on all APSU campuses, smoking and alcohol are prohibited.