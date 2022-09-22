Clarksville Women’s Club to Donate Thousands of Student Dictionaries to local 3rd Graders

Clarksville, TN – Members of the GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club (CWC) are gearing up to deliver more than 2,075 student dictionaries to local 3rd-grade students in Montgomery County schools this school year thanks to individual donations and a generous grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation.

“We are honored to be selected to introduce ‘The Dictionary Project’ here into Montgomery County for the very first time as a new literacy improvement project,” says CWC President, Patty Gabilondo.

Why third grade? Research and professional educators have established that third grade is a critical time for students to expand their vocabulary and transition from “Learning to Read” to “Reading to Learn”.



Education, libraries, and literacy programs are a fundamental part of the GFWC mission, and Clarksville Women’s Club has a proud history of bringing like-minded women together who wish to make a positive difference in the communities through volunteerism.



The Clarksville Women’s Club is credited with establishing the first public library in Montgomery County in the early 1900’s under the effective leadership of Past Presidents such as Sallie Peay (Mrs. Austin Peay) and Wilhelmina Barksdale (Mrs. W. W. Barksdale).



“Reading and literacy remain an extremely important part of both GFWC and our club’s mission today,” says Gabilondo, “and we are excited to be able to touch the lives of so many children in such a positive way. Our goal is to provide an essential tool for students to improve their reading and communication skills so that they are able to make healthier life choices for many years to come.”



GFWC members are women who care about their local communities and want to make a positive difference in the lives of others. If this description fits, you are invited to contact us for more information about how to become a member of the CWC. Membership in the club is open to women of all ages and backgrounds.



To learn more about us visit and LIKE us on our Facebook page GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club or visit our website at www.gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com

About the General Federation of Women’s Clubs

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) is an international unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs where members are dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service in the areas of Arts & Culture, Civic Engagement, Conservation, Education & Libraries, Health & Wellness, Advocates for Children and Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention.