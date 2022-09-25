APSU Soccer hits the road to take on North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes a brief, two-match ASUN road trip against North Alabama, Sunday, at Bill Jones Athletics Complex in Florence, Alabama.

Austin Peay (2-5-3, 0-2 ASUN) suffered a 1-0 loss against Central Arkansas, Thursday, following a 65th-minute goal by the Bears. The Govs recorded a season-high 20 shots and eight shots on net in the one-goal decision.

After earning back-to-back scoreless draws against Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine to open its conference season, North Alabama (3-3-5, 0-1-2 ASUN) suffered its first ASUN loss of the season against Lipscomb, 3-1, Thursday.



The Governors and Lions (3-3-5, 0-1-2 ASUN) play behind stifling defenses, with both ranking in the top three in the ASUN in goals against average and shutouts.



Senior Chloé Dion has earned a career-best four shutouts this season while playing all 900 minutes in the net for APSU. Dion tallied her 96th-career save in Thursday’s match against UCA and is now three saves from passing Brooke Abrahams (2004-07) for eighth all-time in career saves.



UNA goalkeeper Payton Yates leads the country in shutouts (seven) and goalkeeper minutes (990) and has also played every minute in the net for the Lions this season.



Sunday’s match is the third all-time meeting between the Govs and Lions. APSU won both prior matchups, including a 1-0 victory last season.

About the North Alabama Lions



2022 Record: 3-3-5 (0-1-2, ASUN)

2021 Record: 2-13-3 (1-7-1 ASUN)

2021 Season Result: After finishing with a 1-7-1 ASUN record last season, the Lions missed the postseason and had their season come to an end following a 1-0 loss against Jacksonville State, on October 22nd, 2021

Notable Returners: Goalkeeper Payton Yates started 17 matches for UNA last season but has broken onto the scene as one of the best GKs in Division I during her junior year this season.

Yates leads the country in shutouts (seven) and goalkeeper minutes (990) while allowing just 0.82 goals per match on 124 shots faced.

All-Time Series: 2-0, APSU. (2-0 APSU in Florence)

Last Meeting: Alec Baumgardt’s first-career goal, followed by Peyton Powell’s first-career shutout led APSU to a 1-0 victory against UNA, September 12th, 2021.

More to note: Both APSU and UNA play behind stifling defenses

Quick Kicks

The Governors look for their first ASUN Conference win in Sunday’s match against North Alabama.

Austin Peay State University is 2-0 all-time against UNA, with both contests being in Florence, Alabama.

Sunday’s match also is a homecoming for junior Chloe Murphy, who played at North Alabama during her freshman and sophomore seasons in Florence, Alabama.

The APSU Govs dropped a 1-0 decision to Central Arkansas, Thursday despite a season-high 20 shots and 8 shots on target.

Sophomore Alec Baumgardt led APSU with a season-high four shots against the Bears.

Baumgardt and sophomore Haley Patterson each recorded two shots on net in Thursday’s loss.

Baumgardt recorded Austin Peay State University’s first ASUN Conference goal on the second half’s opening kickoff against Lipscomb, September 17th.

Patterson and Senior Anna McPhie lead the Govs with 17 shots this season.

McPhie and Baumgardt lead APSU in scoring with two goals, while McPhie leads APSU in points with five.

Patterson and junior Tori Case lead all APSU assist getters with two assists.

Senior Chloé Dion is second in the ASUN with four shutouts this season, while her 1.11 goals against average rank third in the conference.

Sophomore Lindsey McMahon has started every match of her career at APSU and has a team-best 27-straight starts entering Sunday’s match.

McMahon leads all non-goalkeepers with 886 minutes played. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native has played 90 minutes in nine of APSU’s 10 matches this season.

Seven Govs — Dion, Marli Niederhauser, Karley Roberts, Ellie Dreas, McMahon, Case, and McPhie — have started all 10 matches this season.

Freshman Kasidy Schenk tallied her first-career start and shot against UCA, Thursday.

North Alabama and Austin Peay State University were picked 12th and 13th, respectively, in the ASUN Coaches Preseason Poll. Neither had a student-athlete selected to the All-ASUN Preseason Team.

North Alabama’s goalkeeper Payton Yates leads Division I with seven shutouts and 990:00 goalkeeper minutes played.

Yates also is 28th in the country and first in the ASUN with 0.867

Austin Peay State University’s 28-man roster features players from 14 different states and three countries. Those four countries are Canada (Chloé Dion), Switzerland (Mia Von Ballmoos) and Anna McPhie (New Zealand).

The Govs’ 10 newcomers are comprised of six freshmen and four transfers. Those transfers – Regan Nolan, Coastal Carolina; Chloe Murphy, North Alabama; Annabel Anderson, Virginia Commonwealth; and Marli Niederhauser, Utah State – bring a combined nine seasons of experience and 93 matches played.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team hosts Bellarmine in a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field to kick off a four-match homestand. Thursday’s contest also is APSU’s annual Go4TheGoal game.

The Govs and Knights are up with Go4TheGoal by wearing gold sweatbands to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. Donations to help kids with cancer achieve their goals can be made online at https://www.go4thegoal.org or at Thursday night’s game.