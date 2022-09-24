Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats 6-4

Louisville, KY – A day after clinching the division, the Nashville Sounds broke the franchise single-season strikeout record in their 6-4 loss to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus Walden struck out Louisville’s Aramis Garcia in the seventh inning for Nashville’s 1,237th strikeout in the season, breaking the previous record of 1,236 Ks in the 2014 season.

Walden had a great outing on top of his record-breaking strikeout. He worked 4.0 scoreless innings in relief and gave up just one hit, retiring 12-of-13 batters faced. It was his second outing of 4+ scoreless innings for Nashville.

Cam Devanney added another highlight in his brief Triple-A career. With nobody on in the second, he crushed a pitch from Louisville starter Ben Lively over the center field wall. His solo shot was his 23rd homer of the season and third with the Sounds in 10 games.



Ethan Small relieved Walden and continued his predecessor’s success on the bump. The southpaw set down the Bats in order, adding a strikeout for a quiet eighth inning.



The Sounds did not go down without a few big hits late. Trailing 6-1, Devanney and Weston Wilson hit back-to-back doubles to deep center field, with Wilson’s RBI getting the Nashville Sounds’ second run. The Sounds then scored two more runs on a Nick Kahle single and an Esteury Ruiz fielder’s choice. Unfortunately, the Bats retired Andruw Monasterio to shut down the ninth-inning rally.



Matt Lipka joined Devanney as the pair of Sounds to record three-hit games, respectively. Lipka finished 3-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Devanney went 3-for-4 with a homer and two doubles. Kahle also had a multi-hit afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a RBI.



The Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds for three games at First Horizon Park before their trip to Las Vegas for the Triple-A Championship Weekend. Game one of the series is on Monday. Right-hander Victor Castaneda (2-0, 4.09) will start for the Sounds, facing left-hander Garrett Williams (0-7, 7.65) for Memphis. The first pitch is set for 7:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds set a new single-season strikeout record, breaking the previous record of 1,236 strikeouts in a season set in 2014. Nashville currently has 1,238 strikeouts with three regular-season games left.

Cam Devanney (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, HR, RBI) had his first three-hit game as a Sound. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .370 (10-for-27) with 5 runs, 4 doubles, 2 homers and 6 RBI.

Matt Lipka (3-for-4, 2B, 2 SB) had his third 3-hit game with Nashville and his fifth multi-hit game.

The Sounds are 2-3 in games following a division-clinching win since 2006.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

