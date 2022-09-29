Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council releases Second Redevelopment District

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is pleased to announce the pursuit of the second of four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate the improvement within the downtown area.

Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved the Economic Impact Plan (EIP) for the Turnbridge/River District. The initiating project will be an approximately 725-space parking garage to be constructed adjacent to the F&M Bank Arena between First Street and Spring Street.

The Turnbridge/River District extends for approximately eight blocks along the Cumberland River between McClure Street and Adams Street. This area is challenged for redevelopment as a portion of its land is located within a flood zone.



Approvals are required by the City Council and County Commission to approve the EIP, initiate the redevelopment district, and establish TIF capacity. Redevelopment districts facilitate increased interest and opportunities for development within those areas.



“This project will serve as the catalyst to provide Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) in the downtown area along Riverside Drive and will support much-needed growth and redevelopment within the Turnbridge/River District,” said Janet Wilson, EDC Project Manager.

To learn more about the EDC, visit www.clarksvillepartnership.com



To learn more about the Redevelopment Districts, email Janet Wilson at janetw@clarksville.tn.us