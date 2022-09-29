Austin Peay State University Football is on the road Saturday to face Central Arkansas

Austin Peay (4-1 | 1-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (1-3 | 0-0 ASUN)

Saturday, October 1st, 2022 | 4:00pm CT

Conway, AR | Estes Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Looking for its fifth-straight win in its first-ever ASUN Conference road game, the No. 16-ranked Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team travels to Central Arkansas for a Saturday 4:00pm CT showdown at Estes Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

Last week the Governors erased a 17-point halftime deficit, coming from behind to beat formerly No. 16-ranked Eastern Kentucky, 31-20, on Homecoming at Fortera Stadium.

Quarterback Mike DiLiello led the come-back effort, running for 181 yards and three touchdowns and passing for 172 yards and another touchdown en route to being named the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week.



Defensively, the Govs shut out the Colonels in the second half led by a career-high 13 tackles – including nine solo stops – and two tackles for loss from Kory Chapman. Antoine Williams added another seven tackles and Josh Rudolph chipped in six tackles and a tackle for loss.



The Governors’ defense leads the ASUN in total defense (267.0) and scoring defense (12.2). Austin Peay has yet to allow second-half points against an FCS team and has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.



The Bears are 1-3 to start the season and Saturday’s game will be their first-ever ASUN Conference contest. Central Arkansas fell to Southeast Missouri, 35-27, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri last week after going on the road to Idaho State, 31-16, the week prior.



Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with James Westling and Dylan McClemore on the call.



Inside The Film Room

Notably

Good Directions

In the past six seasons, Austin Peay State University’s 38 victories are the 13th most in the FCS and the most in a five-year stretch in program history. There are three other ASUN Conference teams that rank in the top 15 in FCS wins during the past five seasons – Kennesaw State (50, 4th), Jacksonville State (44, 7th), and Central Arkansas (36, t-15th).

ASUN Rises

Austin Peay State University beat Eastern Kentucky, 30-21, in the first-ever ASUN Conference football game last week. The Governors now hit the road for their first ASUN road game and Central Arkansas’s first-ever ASUN Conference game, Saturday.

Endzone Embargo

Austin Peay State University’s three-game streak of not allowing a touchdown against an FCS opponent came to an end against Eastern Kentucky.

However, the Governors shut out the Colonels in the second half and have not allowed second-half points against an FCS team this season.

The APSU Govs’ defense is allowing just 12.2 points per game, which leads the ASUN and ranks seventh in the FCS – no other ASUN team is holding their opponents to less than 21 points per game this season.

Ground Govs

Austin Peay State University has already posted a pair of 300-yard rushing games this season with 322 yards against Eastern Kentucky and 308 yards against Presbyterian.

The APSU Govs have not rushed for 300-plus yards multiple times in a season since 2017 when they topped the 400-yard mark twice and the 300-yard mark two more times.

Ahmaad Tanner and Kentel Williams led the rushing attack in 2017 with 697 and 674 yards, respectively.

That’s Stone Cold’s Music

Ethan Caselberry intercepted his second pass of the season in the Governors’ 31-20 win over Eastern Kentucky. Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and is tied for ninth in the FCS, with six interceptions this season.

The Governors have intercepted a pass in 10 of their last 11 games and have recorded 21 picks during that stretch — Shamari Simmons leads the way with six of those interceptions.

Scott Walden; Or, Life at Austin Peay State University

In his first 390 days at Austin Peay State University, Scotty Walden coached the Govs through 17 games in a 273-day span. His ten wins during that time are tied with Watson Brown (10-7, 1979-80). Only College Football Hall of Fame coach Boots Donnelly (11-6, 1977-78) had more wins through his first 17 games at APSU.

In his 22nd game at Austin Peay State University, Walden beat Eastern Kentucky to pick up his 14th win and match Brown for the most wins by an APSU head coach in their first 22 games.

Preseason Propaganda

In the inaugural ASUN Football Preseason Coaches Poll, Austin Peay State University received a first-place vote but was tabbed to finish fifth in the league with 15 points.

Kennesaw State was picked atop the league with four first-place votes and 34 points, while Central Arkansas – who received a single first-place vote – and Eastern Kentucky were tied for second with 25 points.

Fourth-place Jacksonville State received 19 points and North Alabama rounded out the poll with 8 points.

Last Time Out

Austin Peay State University erased a 17-point halftime deficit to complete the second-largest comeback win in program history when it beat No. 16 Eastern Kentucky, 31-20, on Homecoming at Fortera Stadium.

Mike DiLiello rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 172 yards and a touchdown — earning his second ASUN Offensive Player of the Week award of the season.

About the Central Arkansas Bears



This is the 4th meeting between Austin Peay State University and Central Arkansas

It is the first conference game between the Governors and Bears and is the first contest played in Conway, Arkansas

After going 5-6 overall and 3-3 in the AQ7, Central Arkansas received a first-place vote and was picked to finish tied for second with Eastern Kentucky in the inaugural ASUN Football Preseason Poll. The Bears are off to a 1-3 start and will host Austin Peay State University for their first ASUN Conference game, Saturday.

Despite having Preseason All-ASUN running back Darius Hale and offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix, Central Arkansas ranks last in the ASUN in rushing yards per game (111.3). Quarterback Will McElvain, who transferred to Central Arkansas after three seasons at UNI, does rank second in the ASUN in passing yards per game (210.5), but he has thrown just two touchdowns and three interceptions.

UCA had a pair of Preseason All-ASUN selections in defensive lineman Logan Jessup and defensive back TaMuarion Wilson. Jessup leads the league with 4.0 sacks and ranks fifth with 4.5 tackles for loss, he has also forced a fumble this season. The Bears’ defense is tied with APSU for the league lead in turnovers gained (8) with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. UCA also leads the ASUN with 2.5 sacks per game as a team.



TaMuarion Wilson leads the ASUN with 8.8 tackles per game this season. The 6-2 redshirt sophomore defensive back has recorded 35 total tackles – including 22 solo stops – along with two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Wilson led the Bears with 66 total tackles and 44 solo stops. In his collegiate debut, Wilson recorded an interception and returned it 28 yards against Austin Peay at the 2020 FCS Kickoff Classic.

Next Up For APSU Football



The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team is set for its first bye week of the season in Week 6. After the off week, the Governors host Murray State on October 15th in a 3:00pm CT game on Military Appreciation Day at Fortera Stadium. The Govs have won five-straight games against the Racers by an average score of 39.6-14.8.