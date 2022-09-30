APSU Soccer battles Bellarmine to draw

Clarksville, TN – Senior goalkeeper Chloé Dion earned her fifth shutout of the season, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless draw against Bellarmine, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (3-5-4) picked up its fourth draw of the season against Bellarmine (0-3-8) who entered Thursday’s contest leading Division I in draws this season.

Junior Annabel Anderson fired the Govs’ first shot in the fifth minute, while freshman Kasidy Schenk’s 11th-minute attempt was saved by Bellarmine’s goalkeeper, Elyssa Francis. Senior Anna McPhie and junior Tori Case were unable to best the Knights’ defense later in teh half with shots on goal in the 19th and 24th minutes, respectively.



Over 70 percent of the Govs’ possession time in the first half was in the offensive zone and resulted in six shots with three on target. Comparatively, Bellarmine was held without a shot in the first half after nearly 65 percent of its possession time came in its defensive zone.



The Govs blocked Bellarmine’s first shot in the 48th minute, while Alec Baumgardt’s 60th-minute attempt sailed over the goal.



Sophomore Olivia Prock tallied her third shot on goal this season in the 66th minute, but she and graduate student Marli Niederhauser’s 86th-minute attempts were corralled by Francis, resulting in the draw.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s five shutouts are the fourth-most the program has had in a single season.

APSU is 74-50-23 all-time at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field following the draw.

The Govs’ four draws are tied for the most in a single season in program history (2009, 2019).

APSU is 0-1-2 against first-time opponents in 2022.

The Govs have held opponents scoreless in the first half in four of the last five matches.

Chloé Dion continued to man the net for APSU, and has played every minute of all 12 matches this season.

Dion improved her career save percentage to .748 – moving her past Mary Parker Powell (2016-18, .745) — for seventh all-time.

Avryn List played a career-best 66 minutes.

Alec Baumgardt played a season-best 82 minutes.

Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to 29 matches against the Knights, while also playing all 90 minutes for the 11th time this season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will honor their five seniors – Marli Niederhauser, Chloé Dion, Karley Roberts, Jisela Dall and Anna McPhie for Senior Day before Sunday’s 1:00pm match against Eastern Kentucky.