APSU Homecoming Parade shines despite rain

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students and alumni gathered for this year’s annual homecoming parade. The rain did not stop this amazing turnout for this event on September 24th.

Excitement was building as the cars and floats lined up on Eighth Street to begin the walk down College Street, Drane Street, and Marion Street.

This year’s parade featured APSU president Mike Licari and his wife Kirsten. Shortly after followed Miss Austin Peay. Following those two were last year’s winners and this year’s homecoming court.

“It was really exciting and glad to see all of APSU alumni come out and support us,” Madison Beaudoin, homecoming princess. “It’s been really fun to have my sorority Alpha Delta Pi support me, along with Sigma Phi Epsilon, we had a lot of support from the university and it was a great feeling to hear my name called.”



Madison’s sorority also created a float for the parade. Decorating a float is also a friendly competition amongst the sororities and fraternities. Winners for the float and for the homecoming court will be announced during the halftime homecoming game.



Mackenzie Ross, a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority, mentioned that the weather was not a worry for her and her sorority sisters. Sigma Kappa Sorority teamed up with Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity to decorate their float and luckily the fraternity had a barn.



“The best thing about homecoming is the connections we get out of it, and getting closer within our sisterhood, and the other fraternity we partner with. We named our alligator, on the float, “Albert”,” Mackenzie added.



Andrew Fowler homecoming prince, “It was really fun. I didn’t know what to expect but as it all sort of progressed it started to be less stressful and ended up being a great experience overall!”



“I am excited for my mom to walk on the field with me. That’s going to be fun,” Fowler added.



This year’s parade also included the Governor’s own Marching Band, Diamond Divas majorette team, Austin Peay State University’s cheer, and dance team, as well as the APSU Governor.



The Latinx Cultural Resource Center featured a float to celebrate Latinx Heritage month.

The APSU Homecoming parade was part of a week-long homecoming celebration leading up to last Saturday’s homecoming game between Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky. APSU came from behind to defeat EKU 31-20.

Photo Gallery