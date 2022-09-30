Montgomery County Government taking Nominations for Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government is seeking adult and youth nominations for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards (GVSA). Nominations are due by November 8th, 2022, and can be found at https://bit.ly/3CnknAO.

GVSA promotes the importance of volunteering by recognizing those who are committed to local community service.

Every year, the GVSA showcases Tennessee’s volunteer spirit by promoting state-wide volunteerism and strengthening participation in community service. GVSA seeks to recognize one youth and one adult in each Tennessee county for their exemplary volunteer work.

“Volunteerism is something close to my heart. One of the reasons our community is so great is because of the many unsung heroes who give so much of themselves by volunteering to make a difference. It is important to recognize their contributions,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

All nominations will be judged by a local committee and sent to the GVSA Tennessee staff in Nashville. The selected Montgomery County adult and youth nominees will be honored at the annual GVSA Ceremony in Franklin, TN on April 3rd, 2023 along with the nominees from other counties across the state of Tennessee.

Contact Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net or call 931.648.8482 for more information.