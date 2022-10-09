Nashville Zoo releases new version of it’s App

Nashville, TN – The brand-new version of the Nashville Zoo app is now available in both the Apple and Android stores. Powered by Blipd, LLC, this app provides guests with a unique experience through interactive features like virtual zookeepers, augmented reality, collectible coins and animal characters plus more.

The newly updated app allows visitors to access six virtual zookeepers located at habitats throughout the Zoo. These virtual zookeepers can be accessed through the app or by scanning the QR code located at the habitat.

Once the virtual zookeeper is accessed, guests will be provided on-demand information about the species they are visiting. Along with virtual zookeepers, virtual ecosystems are now accessible through the updated app. Step into an augmented reality and explore the African Savanna or Tropical Asia and learn facts about the multiple species within them.

One of the most anticipated new features of the app is the introduction of Paws Coins and collectible animal characters. This feature encourages guests to earn Paws Coins by using the app. Paws Coins can be collected by watching educational videos inside the app or collecting coins on pathways that are seen on the Zoo’s virtual map.



Once Paws Coins are collected, guests can redeem them to receive a collectible animal character. As more Coins are collected, users can redeem them for treats, special animal enrichment or enhancements to the character’s habitat. Zoo guests can now receive their first collectible animal character for free, available for a limited time only.



The new version of the app can be viewed in English or Spanish and can be accessed by changing the language of the device.



For more information and to download the app, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.



Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world. With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually.



Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.