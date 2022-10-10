Clarksville Gas and Water Department to continue Water service line replacement work on Whitfield Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will continue water service line replacement work that began last week on Whitfield Road through this week beginning on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at 9:00pm.

The work will require intermittently turning off water service nightly from 9:00pm until approximately 6:00am to the vicinity including the following roads and areas.

North Whitfield Road from Granny White Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Whitfield Road from 101st Airborne Division Parkway to Blakemore Drive

Needmore Road between Arthurs Court and Bell Road

Tracy Lane from Whitfield Road to Smithson Lane

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water service line replacement is anticipated to be finished by early Saturday, October 14th.

