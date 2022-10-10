74.6 F
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Promus Andrews

Promus Andrews
Promus Andrews

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Promus Andrews, (black female).

She was last seen on October 7th at around 4:00pm at her grandmother’s residence on Pageant Lane.

Promus is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes, and was wearing pink pants and a red jacket.


She might be with a black male in a silver Saturn Vue (TN 174-BFVD).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so a CPD officer can check her status or contact Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

