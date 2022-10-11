“The Rocky Horror Show” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre this Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 7:00pm.

It’s just a jump to downtown Clarksville, and then a step to the corner of Franklin and First, to catch this annual tradition. Performances often sell out, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

In keeping with our pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm Thursday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Derek Alexander (last seen on the Roxy stage in The Color Purple and as Norman Cornell in The Star-Spangled Girl) and Ariana Perlson (whom you will remember as Rapunzel in Into the Woods) star as Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss — a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love — who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night.



The night out is destined to be one they will never forget, as a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido, played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Sam Alan Johnson (Prince Charming in Into the Woods).



When Brad, Janet, and Frank ‘N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment, the night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question themselves, each other, love and lust. A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget.



Directed and choreographed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Tyler Saunders, “The Rocky Horror Show” also features Brooke Bennish as Riff Raff, Victoria Preisman as Magenta, Faith Konty as Columbia, Dave Stishan as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Brett Vance as Rocky, and David Graham as the Narrator. Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to live music provided by Tyler Saunders on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Caleb Barlow on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.



This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. Audience participation is encouraged, and we invite you to dress up in your favorite ROCKY HORROR attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will NOT be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 14th at 8:00pm

Saturday, October 15th at 8:00pm

Thursday, October 20th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 21st at 8:00pm

Saturday, October 22nd at 8:00pm

Thursday, October 27th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 28th at 8:00pm

Saturday, October 29th at 8:00pm

Saturday, October 29th at 11:59pm

“The Rocky Horror Show” is produced in part through the generous support of Kris & Tim Lee, Walter & Cindy Marczak and Brad & Lisa Martin. This production is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, www.concordtheatricals.com.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). The military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run and take advantage of $10.00 APSU Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health And Safety Precautions

On Monday, October 31st, for the second year, “The Rocky Horror Show” will be going on the road for one night only for a special Halloween performance at City Winery in Nashville. Reservations for this performance are available online at www.citywinery.com/nashville

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

