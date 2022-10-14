Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday, November 5th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9:00am in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on Third Street in downtown Clarksville.

The keynote speaker is Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret) Richard A. Woodring, a combat veteran who deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Kosovo and has served in various assignments throughout the United States, including Washington, D.C. Woodring has a broad range of leadership experience and a litany of awards and decorations for his service to the country.