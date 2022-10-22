APSU Soccer loses to Queens, 1-0

Charlotte, NC – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer dropped a 1-0 decision against Queens to conclude its inaugural ASUN Conference season, Saturday, at the Queens Sports Complex.

After 82 scoreless minutes, the Royals intercepted a pass in the Govs’ offensive midfield and drove down the field for the would-be game-winning score.

Graduate student Marli Niederhauser led the APSU Govs with two shots in her 68 minutes of action and tallied APSU’s lone shot on net in the 64th minute.



Senior Chloé Dion corralled five saves against the Royals to bring her career total to 126 – tied for the seventh-most in program history.



Dion’s 1.18 goals-against average this season also is tied for the seventh-best mark in a season in program history.

Inside The Box Score

Chloé Dion‘s five saves were tied for her sixth-most in a match this season.

With her final save against the Royals, — the 126th of her career – Dion tied Michelle Smith (2006-08) for the seventh all-time in program history.

Dion’s 62 saves this season are tied with Lindsey Todd (2015) for the 14th most in a season in program history.

Dion’s .741 save percentage this season is the eighth-best mark in a season in program history, while her 1.18 goals-against average is the seventh-best mark in program history.

Sophomore Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 35 matches. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native also logged 90 minutes for the 17th time this season.

Graduate student Marli Niederhauser led the Govs with two shots against the Royals. It was her eighth multi-shot performance of the season. She also tallied a shot on goal for the eigth time in the last nine matches and the 11th time this season.

Austin Peay State University’s seniors – Chloé Dion, Marli Niederhauser, Anna McPhie, Karley Roberts and Jisela Dall – tied for their best winning percentage in a season across their APSU careers.

Austin Peay State University’s 232 shots are the 11th-most in a season in program history and the most since the APSU Govs fired 232 attempts in 2016.

Coach’s Corner

With head soccer coach Kim McGowan

On the season… “I want to start off by thanking the senior class. All five of them have gone above and beyond to help this program build a foundation for the future. I am incredibly proud of the women they have become and know only success is in their futures.

This season has been a bigger story than just the scorelines. The team has increased and improved in almost every single statistical category. Besides conquering the process goals, our team is stronger, more competitive, and has more confidence which leaves us a great core as we hope to make a mark in the ASUN Tournament next year.”

