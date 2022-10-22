3 Tennessee Football takes care of business against UT Martin for Homecoming, 65-24

Knoxville, TN – After scoring a program-record 52 points in the first half, the No. 3/4 Tennessee Volunteers cruised to a 65-24 win over UT Martin on Homecoming in front of a sold-out crowd of 101,915 in Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) amassed 696 yards of total offense—the second-most in program history—and scored nine touchdowns. Tennessee’s 65 points were the most since the Vols put up a modern-era, program-record 70 points against Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 23, 2000. It was the second time this season in which the Big Orange eclipsed the 60-point margin as well as the 600-yards of offense mark.
Tennessee finished with 495 yards and five scores through the air, while adding 201 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Six different Vols found the checkerboards against the Skyhawks (4-3).
Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker etched his name atop the Tennessee leaderboards on the day, as the Greensboro, North Carolina, native recorded a touchdown pass in his program-record 19th straight game to surpass VFL Heath Shuler’s previous record of 18. Hooker finished the day with 276 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-24 passing. He added 28 yards on the ground for 304 total yards of offense. Redshirt senior Joe Milton III chipped in 135 yards and a scoring toss on 4-of-7 passing.
Reigning National Player of the Week honoree Jalin Hyatt posted another big-time performance, hauling in seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns—highlighted by a 66-yard scoring reception. The Biletnikoff Award candidate improved his nation-best marks in receiving touchdowns (12) and 40-plus yard receiving plays (8) on the day.
Hyatt wasn’t the only receiver to eclipse the century mark on the day, as freshman Squirrel White finished with 122 yards and a touchdown on five receptions—all of which were career highs. White, who hauled in a 64-yard score in the fourth for his first career touchdown, became the first Vol freshman receiver to eclipse the 100-yard margin since Marquez North on Oct. 19, 2013. Senior Ramel Keyton brought in a career-best two scoring catches to go with 77 yards on five receptions.
Redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant had a career day, accounting for a personal-best three touchdowns in the first half. The Nashville, Tennessee, native housed a pair of scores on the ground before throwing a 66-yard touchdown to Hyatt. Fant ended the day with 95 yards of combined offense (66 yards passing, 17 yards receiving, 12 yards rushing).
On the ground, freshman Dylan Sampson led the way with 62 yards and a score on 13 carries. Junior Jabari Small finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Tennessee forced multiple turnovers for the fifth time this season, finishing with one interception and one fumble recovery, both of which led to touchdowns for the offense. The Big Orange defense did not allow a single third-down conversion in the first half, holding the Skyhawks to 0-of-7. UT Martin was just 3-of-13 on third down for the game and failed both of its fourth-down-conversion attempts.
Tennessee jumped out to an early 21-7 lead after the first quarter. A 44-yard reception by Hyatt from Hooker set up a 1-yard rush by Small for the Vols’ first score of the game. For the second week in a row, Fant moved to fullback and made his way to the checkerboards. After a William Wright interception halted the Skyhawk offense, Hooker connected with Keyton on an 8-yard slant route for the score.
The Big Orange quickly extended its lead by 10 more points less than five minutes into the second stanza thanks to a three-and-out and a turnover forced by the Tennessee defense. Redshirt senior Chase McGrath sailed one through the uprights with a 40-yard field goal. After senior Trevon Flowers forced a fumble that was recovered by senior Aaron Beasley on the first play of the ensuing possession, Hyatt took a screen pass from Hooker 22 yards to the house to make it a 31-7 game.
Firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, Tennessee extended its advantage to 52-7 at the end of the first half. Hooker added his third scoring toss of the game and second to Keyton on a 17-yard pass. Fant’s career day continued when he took a handoff 11 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the day and then found Hyatt for a 66-yard scoring toss on a trick play to break the program record for points in a half.
The Vols cruised to their seventh victory of the season with a pair of scores in the second half. The Big Orange capped off a 5-play, 75-yard drive out of the break with a touchdown rush by Sampson from one yard out. During the fourth quarter, Milton connected with White on a deep ball for a 64-yard score.
Next Up For UT Football
The Tennessee football team is home again next week, as the Vols host No. 19/18 Kentucky for a 6:00pm CT kickoff. ESPN will have the broadcast.