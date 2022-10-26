Roxy Regional Theatre presents “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” staring Adriane Wiley-Hatfield November 3rd – 12th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, is focusing a satirical lens on the obstacles Black actors face in the entertainment industry – both in the past and still today.

Starring Clarksville native Adriane Wiley-Hatfield, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 3rd, at 7:00pm.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s fast-paced, sly satire draws upon the screwball comedy films of the 1930s to take a funny and irreverent look at racial stereotypes in Hollywood.

“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” is a seventy-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a headstrong African American maid and budding actress, and her tangled relationship with her boss, a white Hollywood star desperately grasping to hold on to her career. When circumstances collide and both women land roles in the same Southern epic, the story behind the cameras leaves Vera with a surprising and controversial legacy scholars will debate for years to come.



A hilarious yet poignant look at a serious topic – 1930s Hollywood’s relegating of African Americans to roles subservient to whites – “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” is rich with social commentary about the paradoxes that continue to haunt Black actors in the industry even today.



“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” shines a light on the dark side of Hollywood in the 1930s, its relationship with African American actors in the 1930s, and its effect on movie enthusiasts generations later,” notes director Kenneth L. Waters, Jr., who is stepping out of his usual role as production stage manager to make his Roxy Regional Theatre directorial debut. “It’s a raw look into the life of Vera Stark which begs the question, what happened to Vera Stark?”



Starring Adriane Wiley-Hatfield as Vera Stark, the play features Samantha Stevens as Gloria Mitchell, David Ridley as Leroy Barksdale and Herb Forrester, Laiya Parker as Lottie McBride and Carmen Levy-Green, Maureen Azzun as Anna Mae Simpkins and Afua Assata Ejobo, Dave Stishan as Mr. Slasvick and Brad Donovan, and Donald Groves as Maximillian Von Oster and Peter Rhys-Davies.



“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” is produced in part through the generous support of Bradley & Lisa Martin and Commissioner Rashidah Leverett, with special thanks to RES 102 LLC. This production is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York. www.dramatists.com.



Performances run November 3rd through November 12th on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, November 12th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 3rd, for a $5.00 minimum donation.



Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Please note: This production contains strong language which may not be suitable for all audiences.

