City of Clarksville to hold Wreath Laying Ceremony at Riverview Cemetary

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony for the service members resting at Riverview Cemetery during National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17th at 9:00am to remember and honor their legacy and service.

National Wreaths Across America Day is held simultaneously across the country in more than 2,700 locations. The local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families are encouraged to attend and learn more about the organization’s year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

This is Riverview’s third year participating in Wreaths Across America and over 340 wreaths are needed for the event.

“Our mission is simple,” said Riverview Cemetery manager Angie Sykes. “To make sure that every single American hero is never forgotten after they give the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Have you sponsored your remembrance wreath yet?”

To sponsor a wreath for Riverview Cemetery or volunteer in this year’s wreath placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tn0273.

Riverview Cemetery

Riverview Cemetery was established on February 23rd, 1800, as City Cemetery. It was renamed on June 7th, 1927 for its view of the Cumberland River. Today, it’s the oldest known public burial ground in the area and has service members for every American war interred within its grounds.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on the headstones of the nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. The organization places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and on foreign soil.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/.