Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Melissa Black

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Melissa Black (white female).

Her sister reported her missing on October 25th, but stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th, she was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive.

Melissa is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, there is no clothing description. She might be in a 2014 White Ford Explorer, (TN tag BHG-7422).

If anyone sees Melissa or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.