77 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Melissa Black
News

Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Melissa Black

News Staff
By News Staff
Melissa Black
Melissa Black

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Melissa Black (white female).

Her sister reported her missing on October 25th, but stated that she hadn’t heard from her since October 18th, she was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive.


Melissa is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, there is no clothing description. She might be in a 2014 White Ford Explorer, (TN tag BHG-7422).

If anyone sees Melissa or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

Previous articleHidden Threats To Oral Health caused by Diabetes
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online