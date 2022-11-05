Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Handmade Holidays set for November 12th-13th

Clarksville, TN – ‘Tis the season as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event.

Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 12th, and 10:00am to 2:00pm on Sunday, November 13th.

Guests will be able to shop local vendors offering items such as soaps, art, sweets, woodworking, jewelry, and more.

Giveaway opportunities will also be available from event sponsors including:

Commemorative Handmade Holiday coffee mugs courtesy of Altra Federal Credit Union – while supplies last.

Free shopping bag provided by CDE Lightband – while supplies last.

Get a head start on Holiday Shopping

Amanda Pitt, Event Planning Specialist for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, said the event is perfect for finding unique gifts.

“These local vendors are creating gifts that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Pitt. “Start your holiday shopping by shopping local.”

Food will also be available for purchase during the event. Currently scheduled are Countryside Coffee, The Mac Shack, and Tacos Azteca.

This event is free and open to all ages.

