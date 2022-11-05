62.4 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball beats Kennesaw State in Three Sets

Tegan Seyring, Mikayla Powell power Austin Peay State University Volleyball to upset win over Kennesaw State. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Seniors Tegan Seyring and Mikayla Powell opened the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team’s “Senior Weekend” with double-digit kill performances, Friday. The duo led the Governors to a three-set upset victory (26-24, 26-24, 25-17) of Kennesaw State in ASUN Conference action at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (12-12, 5-8 ASUN) needed a little Dunn Center magic in the opening two sets. Trailing 19-16 in the opening frame, the APSU Govs rallied for a 4-0 run to take the lead, 20-19.
 
But the Govs had to fend off a final KSU rally that tied the set at 24-24, with Jaida Clark scoring a kill and KSU supplying an error to give APSU the win.
 
2022 APSU Volleyball - Jaida Clark. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Kennesaw State (16-7, 9-4 ASUN), which entered the night tied for second in the ASUN standings, had to rally in the second set to force overtime.

Austin Peay State University led 23-19 before the Owls mustered an attack, scoring five straight points to take a 24-23 lead and get to set point first.
 
However, KSU saw its run thwarted by an attack error that tied the set 24-24, before Seyring and Elizabeth Wheat supplied back-to-back kills to claim the 2-0 lead.
 
2022 APSU Volleyball - Elizabeth Wheat. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The third set was all Governors nearly from the start. After the teams traded the opening four points, Austin Peay State University scored five consecutive points to build a 7-2 lead.

The Govs pushed the lead to 10 points, 15-5, and later to 11 points at 22-11.
 
Kennesaw State scored four-straight points to get back within seven points, 22-15, but would get no closer. A Powell kill gave APSU a match point, and two serves later, Elizabeth Wheat ended the match with a kill.



 
2022 APSU Volleyball - Erin Eisenhart. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Austin Peay State University dominated the match with 45 kills, six service aces, 61 digs, and six blocks. Seyring ended the night with 11 kills and a .435 attack percentage, while Powell chipped in 10 kills and a .375 attack percentage. Senior Erin Eisenhart also had an impressive night with 19 digs, three service aces, and four assists.
 
Kennesaw State got 11 kills from Manu Johnsen and Dani Ballou. Johnsen notched 10 kills in the opening two sets before being held to a single kill in the third.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues the weekend homestand with a Saturday ASUN match against Jacksonville State. The game begins at 4:00pm.

