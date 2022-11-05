Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 5th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on U.S. 41A / SR 12 consisting of bicycles and pedestrian facilities.

Daily, 9:00am from 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

Nightly, 6:00pm – 6:00am, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

SR 13

Consisting of the grading, drainage, and construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm, therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped early November to its final alignment. Mayhew Road is expected to be open in early November.

SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, including weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

Look Ahead: 11/12 5:00am continuously until 11/13, 5:00pm, the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road (Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving, striping, and deck seal repair. (MM 201-204)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/4

I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

Daily, 6:00am – 8:00pm, MM 79 there will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete and seal joints. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Look Ahead, 11/13, 4:30am – 11:00am, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up. MM 86.8

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks for the installation of overhead sign gantries.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shift on north side of project, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

11/3, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures, on EB lanes from MM 53 – 63

