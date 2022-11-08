Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Annual Christmas Light Run to return to McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host its fourth-annual Christmas Light Run presented by Fleet Feet Clarksville on Saturday, December 10th from 4:30pm – 6:00pm at McGregor Park.

Participants of both the 5K and 1-mile fun run can experience Christmas on the Cumberland in a new way as the course takes them through over 1 million dazzling lights. Proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of new light displays for future holiday seasons.

This year’s 5K route is new and will take runners along the Cumberland and Red Rivers.

A long-sleeved commemorative race t-shirt, light-up necklace, and a finisher medal are included with every 5K registration. 1-mile fun run participants will receive a finisher medal and light-up necklace. Participants must register by Thursday, November 10th to guarantee a race t-shirt and medal.

Pre-registration is required. Registration is open now and closes November 28th, or until capacity is reached.

Other sponsors of the event include CDE Lightband and GEICO Insurance.

To register or learn more about the event visit www.cityofclarksville.com/993/Christmas-Light-Run

