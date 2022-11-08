This Week at APSU: A new Podcast drops, new art lectures, exhibitions, featured speakers

Clarksville, TN – The second episode of the Experience Austin Peay podcast is now available, continuing season one’s exploration of “Forgotten Tennessee” with a conversation about German POWs living and working across the state during World War II.

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Public Relations and Marketing launched the new podcast last month to highlight what the University is doing to become the region’s university of choice by APSU’s centennial in 2027.

In episode two, “The War at Home: German POWs in Tennessee,” Dr. Antonio Thompson, APSU professor of history, discusses the research that led to his two upcoming books about POWs in Tennessee and Kentucky.



The episode goes into detail about how Fort Campbell – then known as Camp Campbell – had several prison compounds to deal with the political dynamics between the German POWs housed there. Particularly, they had to separate the Nazi German prisoners from the anti-Nazi German prisoners.



The podcast is now live and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podbean and other popular podcast sites.

APSU Art + Design welcomes artist Jaishri Abichandani

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome internationally recognized artist Jaishri Abichandani to continue the 2022-23 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Jaishri Abichandani is a force in the art world whose work has been exhibited in many countries at major institutions throughout the globe with works that often collapse autobiography, contemporary ideas, and politics within mythical forms,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee.

“She was the founding director of Public Events and Projects at the Queens Museum of Art where she organized ‘Fatal Love: South Asian American Art Now’ and ‘Queens International 2006: Everything All at Once’ and many other exhibitions. She also organized a trilogy of exhibitions in 2019 to inaugurate the Ford Foundation Gallery centered on visions of BIPOC artists. Jaishri is an intelligent and generous artist in which we are honored to host,” Dickins stated.

Abichandani’s public lecture will be on Thursday, November 10th at 6:00pm in Heydel Hall (Room 120) of the APSU Art + Design building. The lecture is free and open to the public.

‘Just Baby Fat’ author to speak

The Woodward Library Society 2022 Fall Program will feature a talk by Dr. Jalesa Parks, author of “Just Baby Fat,” on Monday, November 7th at 5:30pm at the Newton Military Family Resource Center, 426 College Street. The program is free and open to the public.

Federal Reserve’s Graefe to speak

The Legends Bank Legends of Business Speaker Series will continue with Laurel Graefe, regional executive, Nashville branch, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta on Tuesday, Nov. 8th at 11:00am.

Game Development Bootcamp on Thursday

Dr. Alice Lin of the Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, invites all APSU students, faculty and staff to participate in the Game Development Bootcamp on Thursday, November 10th at 4:30pm in Maynard Math and Computer Science building Room 244.

The boot camp will boost students’ interest in learning and improve students’ academic achievement/performance, critical thinking, as well as personal and intellectual development. Snacks will be provided.

If you have any questions, please contact Lin at lina@apsu.edu

Amir Aghareb: ‘The Sky is [Still] Mine’ to open

Austin Peay State University photography Professor Amir Aghareb will present his work in “The Sky is [Still] Mine” starting Monday, November 7th, and continuing through December 9th at The New Gallery on campus.

Aghareb enjoys taking carefully composed 2D conventional photographs as well as nonconventional work that pushes the usual definition of the medium. Illuminated encapsulated photographs in translucent cubic frames, laser-etched tea-toned cyanotypes of photographs taken by cellphone, heavily composited photographs that question the trustworthiness of a photograph and works that occupy the space rather than just a part of the wall are examples of his work.

His recent work is about physical spaces. He explores the similarities and differences one is exposed to when being relocated. The work is also about finding peace, where one can extend their imagination and place themselves wherever they desire. It is about looking high above when surrounded by unfamiliarity. As the Persian poet Sohrâb Sepehrî said, “No matter where I am, the sky is [still] mine.”



Aghareb will have an artist lecture on November 16th at 6:00pm in APSU Art + Design building Room 120, and the department will host a reception and gallery talk on November 17th from noon to 1:30pm in The New Gallery.

