5 Tennessee Vols Football plays Missouri at Neyland Stadium, Saturday

#5 Tennessee (8-1 | 4-1 SEC) vs. Missouri (4-5 | 2-4 SEC)

Saturday, November 12th, 2022 | 11:08am CT/12:08pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: CBS

Knoxville, TN – The fifth-ranked Tennessee Vols football team will look to rebound from their first loss of the season as they play host to fellow SEC east foe Missouri on Saturday afternoon in their home finale at Neyland Stadium.

The contest will serve as UT’s Senior Day and annual “Salute to Service” game as the Big Orange will honor its seniors prior to kickoff as well as current and former members of the military throughout the afternoon.

For the third consecutive week, the Vols will face one of the SEC’s top defenses, as the Tigers enter the game ranked third in the league in yards per play allowed (4.83) and fourth in scoring defense (21.4 ppg).

Saturday's contest will be televised nationally on CBS as Tom McCarthy (PxP), Rick Neuheisel (analyst) and Sherree Burress (sideline) will have the call. Kickoff is slated for 11:08pm CT.



Fans can listen to Tennessee's official radio broadcast on the Vol Network over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.



Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with VFL Jayson Swain handling sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins at 9:00am CT.

Need To Know

Holding Serve at Home

With a win on Saturday, Tennessee would complete its first undefeated season at home since it went 7-0 at Neyland Stadium back in 2007. The Vols are 6-0 on Rocky Top this season, having outscored their opponents 321-128 in those games. The Big Orange have won eight in a row inside Neyland dating back to last season, representing their longest home winning streak since posting nine straight victories from 2006-08.



Defense Continuing to Improve

Despite last weekend’s road loss to top-ranked Georgia, UT’s defense put forth another solid effort by holding the Bulldogs’ offense well under their season averages for points, total yards, rushing yards and passing yards while also forcing two turnovers. UT has been aggressive and opportunistic under defensive coordinator Tim Banks this season, leading the SEC in turnovers forced (18), turnover margin (0.89) and fumbles recovered (nine). For comparison, UT had just 13 takeaways in 13 games last season.



Owning the Middle Quarters

A big emphasis of Tennessee’s offseason was second-quarter improvement. The Vols were outscored 143-109 in the second stanza in 2021. However, this season, UT is dominating opponents in the second quarter, outscoring them by a 144-51 margin. The Vols are second in the nation in second-quarter scoring average (16.0 ppg) and rank No. 1 in the country in second-quarter scoring differential (+10.33). UT has also been productive in the third quarter, outscoring opponents, 78-42.

Scoring at a Historic Rate

Tennessee’s 408 points entering Saturday’s contest are its most through nine games in program history and the most by an SEC team in that span since 2019 LSU scored 433 in their first nine. The Vols are on pace to set the school record for scoring in a single season as they are currently averaging 45.3 points per game, which ranks second in the FBS just behind Ohio State’s 45.8 points per game.

Series History

Series tied, 5-5

Aside from Texas A&M, the Vols have played Missouri fewer times than any other current SEC member, as Saturday’s contest will mark just the 11th meeting all time between the two programs. After going 2-5 over the first seven games against the Tigers, Tennessee has won three straight to even the series, including a 62-24 blowout victory last season in Columbia.

About the Missouri Tigers



The Missouri Tigers is led by third-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who is 15-17 since taking over the program prior to the 2020 season.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Brady Cook has shown playmaking ability with his arm and his legs but has also been prone to turnovers at times with seven interceptions this season. The St. Louis native has passed for 1,795 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for five scores as well. Cook’s top target is fellow sophomore Dominic Lovett, who leads the team with 45 receptions for 659 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, senior running back Cody Schrader leads the way with 111 carries for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Defense has been the calling card for the Tigers this season, as they rank fourth in the SEC in points per game allowed (21.4) and total defense (304.1 ypg). Missouri has been effective at pressuring opposing quarterbacks and creating negative plays, leading the conference with 68.0 tackles for loss while ranking fourth in the SEC with 22.0 sacks this season.

Junior linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper leads the team with 52 total tackles and 12.0 tackles for loss, a mark that ranks second in the SEC. Junior defensive back Jaylon Carlies paces the secondary with 49 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.