Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting November 11th, 2022

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19



Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm, therefore delays are expected. Traffic will be swapped in early November to its final alignment. Mayhew Road is expected to be open in early November.

US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be sidewalk construction. The contractor is to utilize one lane of traffic for clean-up and punch list items.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, excluding weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

11/12 5:00am continuously until 11/13, 5:00pm, the I-24 EB exit ramp to Bell Road (Exit 59) will be closed to place epoxy overlay.

MM 54 – 53, 11/14 – 11/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 WB for graffiti removal

I-40

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

11/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound off-ramp to Charlotte Pk (Exit 201) for attenuator and ROW fence install.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (SR 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for paving, striping, and deck seal repair. (MM 201-204)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/10, 11/14, 11/16

MM 209-207, 11/14-11/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

MM215-214, 11/14 – 11/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal

I-440

MM 6-7, 11/14 – 11/16,8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal

MM 0-1, 11/14-11/16, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for graffiti removal

I-65

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

Look Ahead, 11/20, 4:30am – 11:00am, there will be a double right lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-65 SB/I-24 EB, near exit 87 (W. Trinity Lane), to install overhead sign structure.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation, installation of overhead sign and clean up. MM 86.8

I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

11/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks for the installation of overhead sign gantries.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS, and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance and preparation for traffic shifts on the north side of the project, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures on EB lanes at MM53 – 63.

Davidson County – I-40

Milling and Paving

11/15, 7:00pm – 5:00am, Lane closures for milling and paving operations at MM 192

Davidson County – I-65

Installing underground utilities

11/10, 10:00am – 10:30am, Rolling roadblock NB from Briley Parkway to Trinity Lane for blasting operations off TDOT right of way to avoid debris.

