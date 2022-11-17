APSU Soccer’s Alec Baumgardt, Anna McPhie, Tori Case named to CSC Academic All-District® Team

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer student-athletes Alec Baumgardt, Tori Case, and Anna McPhie have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team.

“Anna, Tori, and Alec are great representations of The Total Gov Concept here at Austin Peay State University,” said head women’s soccer coach Kim McGowan. “They go above and beyond on the field and in the classroom. Our goal is to develop the whole person during their time here, and I’m happy that these three were recognized by the conference for being great.”

A sophomore midfielder, Baumgardt led APSU in goals (four), shots on goal (15), shots (31) and shot percentage (.129) while appearing in all 18 games and earning 15 starts. Academically, Baumgardt also has been named to the dean’s list twice in her collegiate career.

Case started all 18 games for APSU in the midfield and tallied a goal and two assists throughout her junior campaign. The Brentwood, Tennessee native has been named to the dean’s list every semester of her career.

A senior from Nelson, New Zealand, McPhie finished second on the team with two goals, while her 25 shots were tied for third. McPhie was named to the dean’s list four times in her collegiate career, while also earning two athletic director honor roll selections.

Baumgardt, McPhie, and Case were three of 50 ASUN Conference Men’s and Women’s Soccer student-athletes to earn College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team honors.

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.