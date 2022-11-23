Austin Peay State University Football has Six Govs selected to CSC Academic All-District® Football Team

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University football (APSU) student-athletes Nick Carozza, CJ Evans Jr., Drae McCray, Ethan Myers, Maddux Trujillo, and Harrison Wilkes were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Football Teams, which was announced Tuesday.

A native of Alpharetta, Georgia, Carozza is a junior marketing major with a 3.84 grade-point average. Carozza posted four tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a pass breakup from the linebacker position while also contributing on the Governors special teams unit.

Hailing from Mobile, Alabama, Evans Jr. is a junior running back accounting major with a 3.68 grade-point average. Evans Jr. led the Governors and ranked sixth in the ASUN with 641 rushing yards in 2022, he also led APSU running backs and ranked 10th in the league with six rushing touchdowns.

A Tallahassee, Florida product, McCray is a sophomore wide receiver majoring in finance with a 3.90 grade-point average. McCray was the fourth 1,000-yard receiver in Austin Peay State University history and the first in ASUN Conference history, leading the league and ranking 10th in the FCS with 1,021 receiving yards this season. McCray also led the ASUN with nine touchdown receptions, which ranked 17th in the FCS, and 76 receptions, which ranked eighth in the FCS, and was 23 more catches than anyone else in the ASUN.

A redshirt sophomore long snapper from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Myers is a marketing major with a 3.70 grade-point average. Myers handled nearly all of the long snapping duties for the Govs in 2022 and did not fire a single bad snap. Myers also recovered a fumble on a muffed punt in the regular-season finale against No. 8 Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A kicker from Flowery Branch, Georgia, Trujillo is a sophomore finance major with a 4.00 grade-point average. Trujillo, who was named to the Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place-Kicker Award Watch List, tied the Austin Peay State University record and made the longest field goal in ASUN Conference history when he connected from 55 yards against Jacksonville State. Trujillo ranked third in the ASUN and 29th among FCS kickers with 77 points scored this season while connecting on 11 field goals and 44 PATs.

Finally, a sophomore offensive lineman from Germantown, Tennessee, Wilkes is a marketing major with a 3.61 grade-point average. Wilkes started all 11 games for the Governors at left guard and racked up 54 knockdowns in 2022 while blocking for the only offense in the ASUN that accumulated 2,000-plus passing and rushing yards.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December.

