52.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, November 25, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Basketball's Liz Gibbs Named to Hostilo Hoops...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Liz Gibbs Named to Hostilo Hoops Community Classic All-Tournament Team

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Basketball senior Liz Gibbs Named to Hostilo Hoops Community Classic All-Tournament Team. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballSavannah, GA – After leading Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team to a win at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, senior Liz Gibbs was named to the event’s all-tournament team, Wednesday.

Gibbs averaged 7.7 points 3.0 rebounds and a .471 field-goal percentage at the three-day event and enjoyed her best day as a Gov in APSU’s 53-46 win against Fairleigh Dickinson, Tuesday.   


The Atlanta native opened the tournament with four points and three rebounds against Davidson, before posting a season-high 12 points against the Knights the following day.

In addition to leading the APSU Govs in scoring against FDU, Gibbs converted a go-ahead three-point play to give the Govs a 37-36 lead with 7:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Gibbs’ score was the final lead change of the afternoon and helped the Govs erase a 10-point deficit and defeat the Knights, 53-46.

2022-23 APSU Women's Basketball - Liz Gibbs. (APSU Sports Information)Gibbs’ five made field goals on nine attempts were her most as a Gov, while her 35 minutes played also were a career-high mark for the 5-6 guard.

Gibbs is the first Gov to earn an all-tournament selection in a mid-season event since APSU alumna Tahanee Bennell and former Gov Shay-Lee Kirby were named to the FIU Holiday Hoops All-Tournament Team in December 2019.

Gibbs is second on the team with eight assists and her 2:1 assist-turnover ratio leads all Austin Peay State University student-athletes.

After a five-game road trip, Gibbs and the rest of the Governors return home for Comfy and Cozy Day in their December 1st, 11:00am game against Gardner-Webb. Austin Peay State University Athletics encourages fans to wear their pajamas, slippers, or comfiest outfits to watch the Govs take on the Bulldogs.

Previous articleClarksville Street Department to close Dunbar Cave Road Monday night, November 28th for repaving
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online