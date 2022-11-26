Leftover Turkey is a Delicious Addition to Sandwiches, Pasta, Salad

Clarksville, TN – For many people, the best part of Thanksgiving is enjoying the leftovers. Turkey and stuffing in particular make a great lunch on cleanup Friday.

Savory turkey and stuffing can bring back mouthwatering memories. With just a little ingenuity, these holiday staples can help create new, equally delicious meals.

Store cubed, cooked turkey in one- or two-cup amounts in zip-top plastic freezer bags; press air out before sealing. Label with the amount and date and freeze for up to a month. When ready to use, thaw in the refrigerator or defrost in the microwave.

Just as stuffing makes Thanksgiving special, its many varieties can add flavor to any meal. By using an instant stuffing mix, such as Stove Top Stuffing, you can quickly make a terrific side dish or main meal that fills the kitchen with a wonderful aroma.

Here are some tips for making fabulous leftover turkey meals:

Turkey ’n Pasta – Combine cooked turkey with 1 box of prepared macaroni and cheese and 2 cups of cooked vegetables.

Turkey Grilled Cheese – Add turkey slices and honey mustard to a grilled cheese sandwich. Spread the outsides of the bread with 2 tsp. Miracle Whip instead of butter before grilling. Serve with a side of stuffing.

Quick Turkey Salad – Combine 1 cup cubed turkey, chopped celery, and onion, and about 2 Tbsp. Miracle Whip for a lower-fat alternative to mayo. Serve in wedged tomatoes or on your favorite whole-grain bread.

Consider how stuffing and leftover cranberry sauce lifts the classic turkey sandwich to new heights:

The Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich

2 slices multigrain bread

1 Tbsp. Miracle Whip Dressing

3 oz. oven-roasted turkey breast, sliced or shredded cooked turkey

1/2 cup prepared Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey

2 Thsp. cranberry sauce

Spread 1 of the bread slices with Miracle Whip. Top with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a second bread slice. Makes 1 serving.

Nutrition Information Per Serving (MW): 540 calories, 17g total fat, 3.5g saturated fat, 65mg cholesterol, 980mg sodium, 61g carbohydrate, 4g dietary fiber, 18g sugars, 35g protein, 8%DV vitamin A, 2%DV vitamin C, 8%DVcalcium, 25%DViron.

You can find more leftover ideas and tips at www.miraclewhip.com