Zoolumination is going on now at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – Zoolumination, presented by Asurion, featuring over 1,000, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns, runs now through February 4th, 2023 at the Nashville Zoo. This holiday season, be enchanted by mystical beasts, larger-than-life lanterns, a festive North Pole Village, and more.

Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways.

Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons, and more. Venture through the must-see North Pole Village which will be filled with lights, trees, holiday fun, and even visit Santa from November 25th through December 24th.

Specialty food and beverage will also be available for purchase throughout Zoolumination pathways.

Zoolumination will run nightly from from now through January 8th, 2023 and Thursdays through Sundays from January 12th through February 4th. Single-night admission to Zoolumination is $19.00 for adults and $15.00 for children (ages 2-12). Members save $2.00 per single admission ticket.

Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event with the Platinum Pass which is $29.00 for adults and $21.00 for children (ages 2-12). Children under age 2 are free. Please note that advanced tickets are required and it is a rain-or-shine event.

Nashville Zoo is partnering with Zigong Lantern Group to develop and implement this event. Around 35 Chinese artists, welders and construction staff from Zigong Lantern Group arrived this August to help design and construct each lantern. The production process took approximately three months. All lanterns will be illuminated by environmentally friendly LED lights.

Zigong Lantern Group is a global company and leader in lantern arts with their manufacturing hub located in Zigong, also known as “Lantern City” in China. Zigong Lantern Group has held lantern festivals in over 16 countries and 30 cities worldwide and has won numerous awards for its designs.

Zoolumination, presented by Asurion, is sponsored by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, Amazon, Nashville International Airport, WKRN News2, and Solomon Builders.

For more information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.