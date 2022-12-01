Clarksville Police Department reports Two Juveniles involved in Shooting on Oakdale Drive

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 6:30pm on Friday, November 30th, 2022 the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call about an individual that was shot in the chest and walking down McGraw Street.

When CPD officers arrived, they made contact with a 16-year-old juvenile male that did have a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen area. He was conscious and breathing and first responders were able to control the bleeding.

The juvenile was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.

Officers were initially told that a white Nissan Altima had left the scene right after the shooting occurred. Officers with CPD canvassed the area and made contact with an adult and a 17-year-old juvenile in the Oakdale Drive/McGraw Street area.

They were both taken to District 2 Criminal Investigations to be interviewed. Eventually, the juvenile admitted to Detective Headley that the two of them, (juveniles), were walking down the road playing with a gun, passing it back and forth, when it discharged, striking the 16-year-old in the chest area.

The firearm was later recovered and officers discovered that it had been reported stolen a few years ago. The information about the Nissan Altima was made up to try and cover up what actually happened.

The 17-year-old juvenile has been charged with theft involving the stolen firearm and the unlawful carrying of a firearm.

There is no other information available for release at this time as the juvenile is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5683.