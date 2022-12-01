Austin Peay State University announces 2023 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Inductees

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, chaired by Jeff Bibb, and Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison, announced the 2023 induction class, Monday.

In addition, they invite Governors fans and alumni to the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony to be held February 3rd-4th, 2023 on the Austin Peay State University campus.

The 2023 Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame class – the 45th in the hall of fame’s history – includes Tatiana Ariza (women’s soccer), Anthony Bradley (men’s golf), Jordan Hankins (baseball), Johnny Williams (men’s track and field), and Dr. Bruce Myers (faculty athletics representative).

The athletics department will honor members of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class during a dinner Friday, February 3th, at the Morgan University Center on the Austin Peay State University campus. The athletics department will recognize the class at halftime of the Saturday, February 4th, men’s basketball game against Queens.

Tickets for the hall of fame dinner and the APSU men’s basketball game are available for purchase online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets

2023 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Tatiana Ariza

Tatiana Ariza (2010-13) is the only soccer player in Austin Peay State University history to earn Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year (2012) and Freshman of the Year (2010) honors during their career, in addition to earning First Team All-OVC recognition four times.

She finished her career with 54 goals, nearly twice as many as any other student-athlete in program history, including a program-record 16 goals during the 2012 season.

Following her Governors’ career, she represented her native country Colombia at the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the 2012 London Olympics, the 2015 Pan American Games, and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Tatiana plays professionally for Deportivo Cali in Colombia after previously playing for the Houston Aces (WPSL/UWSL) and Elpides Karditsas (Greece).

Anthony Bradley

Anthony Bradley (2011-14) is one of two APSU student-athletes to compete in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships as both an individual and a team member. After winning the 2012 OVC Men’s Golf Championship individual medalist honor, he represented APSU at the 2012 NCAA Tempe Regional as an individual.

The following season, Bradley helped lead the APSU Govs to the 2013 OVC Men’s Golf team title and an appearance in the 2013 NCAA Tempe Regional. A four-time All-OVC honoree, he also was a three-time OVC All-Tournament recipient.

After finishing his Austin Peay State University career, Bradley has played professionally and is the head golf professional at French Lick Resort in Indiana.

Jordan Hankins

Jordan Hankins (2011-13) was the second baseman for the vaunted Austin Peay State University baseball Three-Peayt of Ohio Valley Conference titles during his career, a stretch that saw Austin Peay State University win two OVC regular-season titles and three OVC tournament titles.

He was a two-time NCAA All-Region selection – the only APSU student-athlete to earn the honor twice – behind his performances at the 2012 Eugene Regional and the 2013 Bloomington Regional. Hankins also gained a unique distinction with his selection to the 2012 USA Baseball National Collegiate Team.

In three seasons, he had 25 home runs and 151 RBI while also posting a .346 batting average – all marks still among the program’s top 10. Hankins was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, playing three seasons in the minors.

Dr. Bruce Myers

Dr. Bruce Myers (1994-2015) was the former Chair of the Computer Science and Information Technology Department at Austin Peay State University and served APSU for nearly 50 years, including serving as the athletics department’s Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR) for 21 years and continues to serve as the official scorekeeper for men’s basketball.

He was named to Faculty Athletics Committee in the late 1980s and appointed committee chair in 1995. In his role as FAR, he was instrumental in APSU adopting priority registration, which positively impacted not only student-athletes, but also all scholarship students attending the university.

He also served on the NCAA Initial Eligibility Waiver and NCAA Research Committees, helping formulate data to help determine the Academic Progress Report (APR).

Johnny Williams

Johnny Williams (1976-78) was a seven-time Ohio Valley Conference Track & Field Champion for the Governors. In 1976 he enjoyed his best single best season, winning three gold medals at the OVC Outdoor Championships, earning OVC Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year recognition, and advancing to the 1976 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Williams finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at the ’76 championship, earning All-American status. He is one of only four Governors’ Track & Field All-Americans in program history.