An Evening With The Artist featuring photos from Tony Centonze an Outstanding Success

Clarksville, TN – River City Clay had the opportunity to host a fundraiser for Empty Bowls on November 26th, 2022. This event showcased work by local photographer Tony Centonze along with a silent auction. The silent auction allowed Clarksville photographers and businesses to help with the fundraiser.

River City Clay will be joining other Downtown Clarksville businesses in the monthly First Thursday Art Walk. Their first show, featuring photography by Tony Centonze, will be on Thursday, December 1st.

Jimmy Jammz provided the music for the event and Joe Padula was on hand as DJ, making announcements throughout the night.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise around $2,500 for Empty Bowls. The total was not available at press time, but early estimates have it exceeding $4,000.

Ken and Melody Shipley support Empty Bowls as a way to help Loaves and Fishes, Urban Ministries, and The Food Initiative. All tickets purchased and silent auction bids will go towards Empty Bowls which will be distributed to these organizations in the Clarksville area.

“I think this is a wonderful event. Raising money for Empty Bowls is just one of my favorite charity interests. It serves just a great cause to feed the hungry. Empty Bowls has been a wonderful tradition here for many, many years,” says Frank Lott, Customs House Museum and Cultural Center Executive Director.

Tony Centonze is currently a freelance photographer and writer for a few newspapers and magazines in the Clarksville area. During his recent vacation, he captured beautiful moments in Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, and other locations in Greece, as well as Rome, Venice, Sicily, Naples, the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and the ancient city of Ephesus, Turkey.

Centonze decided to share these moments with Clarksville friends and family. He captured over four thousand photos. He then selected 400 photos to be displayed around River City Clay for guests to enjoy. The event received over one hundred guests.

“This is a nice event. I am glad to support Tony. He’s a good guy, a good photographer and he’s always doing something good. I try to support him every time I can. I have always tried to support Empty Bowls. I think they have always done a good job. I appreciated Tony working with them to raise some money for their cause,” stated Jeff Burkhart, Tennessee State Representative District 75.

Tony Centonze had help from many people in the Clarksville area. “Blue Cord Realty and Appleton Harley-Davidson were some of the sponsors for this event and I want to thank them for their help,” Centonze added.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks donated by Nicoletta’s Catering, Yada, and Bill’s Package Store. Tony also made gelato and limoncello.

“I’ve done stories for the past 10-12 years about this particular charity. I always thought this was a cause. Every year I covered their main fundraiser in the spring. When I try to think about how I can do something, I think of the people that I’ve run into over the years and how I can give back and help out,” stated Centonze.



Members of the community donated items for the silent auction: Island Fin Poke Company, Flip ‘N Axe, Good Barbers, David Smith, Donovan Earhart, Tracy Bettencourt, and others.



“It’s a great event, great turnout. It just shows that Clarksville supports the arts. That’s just a fitting thing, with Tony supporting Empty Bowls,” commented Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.



“This is a wonderful opportunity to both support a nonprofit, support the arts, and a good friend Tony at the same time. The photos he’s taken are beautiful. He’s got an amazing talent,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said.

Guests were able to purchase tickets before and during the event until 7:00pm. All proceeds from the auction and donations were given to the Empty Bowls.



Each year the Shipleys donate their time and material to hold raise money for Empty Bowls.

River City Clay is located at 115 Franklin Street in Downtown Clarksville Tennessee. For more information visit www.rivercityclay.com



For more information on how to get involved with Empty Bowls email clarksvilleemptybowls@gmail.com or visit their website Facebook page at Empty Bowls Clarksville.

Photo Gallery