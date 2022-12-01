City of Clarksville announces free Downtown Parking every Monday, Friday throughout December

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will waive all downtown parking fees every Friday and Monday throughout the month of December.

Last year, the City implemented ‘Local Business Fridays,” to encourage support of local businesses. That initiative is now expanding to include Mondays as well.

“Our downtown is enjoying a renewal unlike anything we have experienced in recent history, and this is our way of saying thank you to the owners and operators of the business community for their work,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We invite citizens and visitors alike to come downtown, see a Roxy production, shop, eat and experience our beautiful, historic downtown and let us pick up the tab for your parking.”

Free Parking Hours

Regularly enforced parking hours for downtown will remain unchanged, with the exception of Friday and Monday throughout the month of December.

Enforced parking hours for December are as follows:

8:00am – 5:00pm on Weekdays (excluding Friday): free parking after 5:00pm.

Friday- Monday: all-day free parking.

Vehicles parked in restricted spaces or in an unauthorized manner will still be subject to ticketing during the Local Business Fridays promotion.

For information regarding downtown parking, go to https://bit.ly/3cIby6Y.