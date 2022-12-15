Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage, lane closures

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, December 15th, at 10:00pm on Peachers Mill Road from Randell Drive to Broadmore Drive for water main repair and water valve installation causing a water outage and low water pressure for the following streets and roads.

Roads Affected

Peachers Mill Road (Randell Drive to Broadmore Drive)

Broadmore Drive

Cowboy Drive

Hillsboro Road

Bancroft Drive

Taft Drive

Lexington Drive (Marie Drive to Christy Court)

Marie Drive

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The northbound lanes of Peachers Mill Road will be closed between Hillsboro Road and Taft Drive and between Carter Road and Broadmore Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs.

The water main repair and water valve installation are anticipated to be finished and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:00am on Friday, December 16th.

