Thursday, December 15, 2022
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office serves Search Warrant at Oak Plains Academy

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – This morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy at 1751 Oak Plains Road.

With the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two juveniles earlier this month.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

