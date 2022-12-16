Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held at Riverview Cemetery, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery will hold its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday, December 17th at 9:00am, placing wreaths on the graves of the 340 service members at rest there.

Founded in 1992, Wreaths Across America helps to coordinate events simultaneously at over 3,400 locations around the world and at sea.

“Not only is Riverview our community’s oldest cemetery, but we also have veterans from every major U.S. conflict interred here,” said Riverview Cemetery manager Angie Sykes. “It’s our job to make sure they are never forgotten and that their sacrifices are honored properly.”

Wreaths for the ceremony are provided by donation. Hundreds of Clarksvillians stepped up in 2022, donating wreaths for the event.

“Every year, I am inspired by the generosity of our citizens, especially when it comes to honoring veterans,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Thank you to everyone that sponsored a wreath this year. I invite you to join us Saturday as we honor those of our community and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and its people.”

This year’s ceremony will be live-streamed via the City of Clarksville’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

Riverview Cemetery is at 635 North Spring Street.

For more information about the event and how to participate, call Angie Sykes at 931.553.2441 office Ext. 6567.