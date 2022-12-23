4 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 23, 2022
News

Hazardous Road Conditions still a problem for Clarksville-Montgomery County

By Mark Haynes
A lot of roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County remain hazardous today.
National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – While most highways are fairly clear, the side roads and back roads are still very hazardous. Sidewalks and driveways are still covered in ice and snow.

The temperature outside right now is 5 degrees. The low tonight will be 2 degrees with a wind chill as low as -17.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 22 degrees. The wind chill will be around -12 degrees. Saturday night, it will be mainly clear with a low of about 8 degrees. The wind chill should be about -3 degrees.


On Sunday, Christmas Day, the high will rise to 26 degrees. Wind chill will still be low at around -2 degrees. It should be mostly clear Sunday night with a low near 13 degrees.

There will be a 30 percent chance of snow Monday morning starting around 7:00am. It will be a cloudy day but the high should reach 32 degrees. Monday night, there is still a 30 percent chance for snow with the temperature dropping to around 19 degrees.

Remember, if you need to go outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If at all possible, avoid driving for the next couple of days. If you must travel on Christmas, be careful and take it slow.

Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
