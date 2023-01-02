Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 2nd-January 5th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather for Clarksville-Montgomery County has thunderstorms and rain in the forecast beginning Monday afternoon and continuing until Tuesday night.

Temperatures this week begin dropping Tuesday afternoon.

For today, Monday, the high will be around 68 degrees. Monday afternoon, there is a 60 percent chance of rain starting around 3:00pm with thunderstorms possible after 5:00pm. The low Monday night will be 64 degrees.

Rain is expected all day Tuesday, 90 percent chance, with possible thunderstorms. The high will be 69 degrees. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. Tuesday night, rain and thunderstorms continue until midnight. Then just rain from midnight until 3:00pm Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. The low will be near 51 degrees.

It will be mainly sunny Wednesday with a high of 57 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.

Come Thursday morning, it will be partly sunny with a high of around 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and a low of 29 degrees are expected Tuesday night.