Pacific Cycle Recalls over 140,000 bicycles due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Pacific Cycle Inc. is recalling Pacific Igniter and Pacific Bubble Pop 20″ kids’ bicycles due to falling hazard.

The bicycle’s handlebars could become loose during use which could cause a fall.

Product Information

Name of Product: Pacific Igniter and Pacific Bubble Pop 20″ kids’ bicycles

Hazard: The bicycle’s handlebar can become loose during use, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Recall Date: December 22nd, 2022

Units: About 147,000

Description: This recall involves two models of 20” Pacific Kids’ Bicycles. The Pacific Igniter has red with white and black accent colors and the word “Igniter” on the downtube and the Pacific Bubble Pop has pink with blue and black accent colors and the words “Bubble Pop” on the downtube. The model numbers 201230TG, 201231TG are located on the seat tube where it meets the bottom bracket.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free repair kit, which will contain a bolt, nut, washer and grease packet with instructions to apply grease to the bolt.

Consumer Contact: Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877.564.2261 from 7:00am and 6:00pm CT Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@pacific-cycle.com or online at www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information.



Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 23 reports of incidents of the bicycle’s handlebars becoming loose during use. Ten injuries involving bruising and abrasions have been reported.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from July 2020 through September 2022 for about $140.00.

Importer(s): Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 23-077

