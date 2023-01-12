Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Clarksville Social on February 3rd

Clarksville, TN – Looking for a date night, a night out with friends, or a great reason to get out of the house this winter?

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will host a brand new event, Clarksville Social, on Friday, February 3rd from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Designed as an upscale 21+ event, Clarksville Social will feature:

A cash bar with Beachaven wine and craft beer from local brewers

6 dessert artisans offering samples and items for sale

A personal charcuterie box from Tutti Frutti Charcuterie LLC for each participant

Live DJ

A keepsake wine glass

An optional VIP Experience

Door prizes

“Clarksville Social is Chocolate Affair reimagined,” said Amanda Pitt, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. “We wanted to build on the success of that event and take it to the next level based on feedback from previous Chocolate Affairs. We’re excited to offer this unique opportunity.”

DJ Mike Emrick of We Bring the Party Events will emcee and provide music for the event.

Sponsors include Beachaven Winery, Wedding Belles, Lyndon’s Salon Boutique, Altra Federal Credit Union, and NBalance Hot Yoga & Fitness.

General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now through January 20th. Anyone purchasing VIP tickets will receive early entry and a bamboo charcuterie board as a VIP gift.

Visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com and click Catalog to purchase tickets.

