APSU Women’s Basketball falls at the Dunn Center to Liberty, 71-66

Clarksville, TN – Four Governors scored in double figures, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell to ASUN Conference foe Liberty, 71-66, Thursday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

A Shamarre Hale layup gave Austin Peay (11-7, 6-2 ASUN) a 66-65 lead with 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, but a pair of late mishaps led to Liberty (12-7, 6-2 ASUN) ending the Govs’ five-game winning streak.

The Govs and Flames set the tone offensively early, with both teams making over 50 percent of their shots from the field in the first quarter.

Liberty made its first four shots from the field and led 9-4 after a Mya Berkman three-pointer. Mariah Adams answered Berkman’s triple with five straight points to force the first of 10 ties in Thursday’s game.

After trading baskets inside the arc, Shamarre Hale gave Austin Peay State University its first lead of the game at 13-11, while Tiya Douglas’ first of two three-pointers extended the Govs’ lead to five with 2:50 remaining in the quarter.

The Flames tied the game at 16 with under a minute remaining in the first, but a jumper in the paint by Adams gave APSU a two-point lead to end the first quarter.

Adams scored a team-high nine points in the game’s first 10 minutes, with a pair of makes from the field and five converted free throws.

A Yamia Johnson three-pointer early in the second quarter not only regained the lead for the APSU Govs, but also led to the graduate student eclipsing 1500 for her career. Johnson scored 812 points during her three-year career at Jacksonville State and has scored 694 points throughout her year and a half with Austin Peay to reach the 1500-point milestone.

Anala Nelson answered Johnson’s three-pointer with a triple of her own, but it was answered by a 7-2 Flames’ run to bring the teams back to even at 26 points apiece midway through the quarter.

Despite making seven of its 12 shots from the field in the second quarter, Austin Peay State University trailed Liberty 42-36 at the half after the Flamed scored 26 points in the quarter after connecting on four triples and making all six of their attempts from the charity stripe.

Austin Peay State University capitalized on three-straight missed shots by the Flames and opened the second half on a 10-4 run and holding a two-point advantage with 7:30 remaining in the third quarter.

After tying the game at 48 three minutes later, a 6-3 Liberty run at the end of the quarter gave it a 57-51 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The APSU Govs trailed by nine points – their largest deficit of the game – two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter, forcing a timeout. Douglas’ second triple, followed by a Nelson jumper trimmed the Flames’ lead to three, while an Adams’ old-fashioned three-point play brought the Govs within two at 63-61 with 3:22 remaining in regulation.

Berkman and Nelson traded a pair of perfect trips to the free throw line, while a free throw and Hale layup gave APSU its first lead of the half with 1:19 remaining. The Flames retook the lead after scoring on the succeeding possession, bringing up another Govs’ timeout.

After missed a floater by Adams, Nelson and a Flames’ defender fought for possession of the loose ball, resulting in a jump-ball situation, which favored the Flames.

Liberty secured the inbound play, drew a foul and made both of their attempts from the line to take a 69-66 lead with 13.7 seconds remaining. The Flames then intercepted an APSU pass, made a pair of attempts from the charity stripe and secured the win.

The Difference

Free throws. Liberty made 17 of their 19 attempts from the line (89.5 percent), while the Govs went 13-of-16 (68.4 percent) from the charity stripe.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University dropped its first-ever meeting with the Flames and now is 3-2 against first-time opponents this season.

Mariah Adams scored a game-high 17 points, her second-most as a Governor.

With five assists, Adams now has dished out at least five dimes in three of the last four games.

Anala Nelson scored a career-high 13 points against the Flames.

Austin Peay State University’s 46.9 field-goal percentage is its sixth-best mark this season.

The APSU Govs shot a season-best 58.3 percent from deep.

The Governors’ seven three-pointers are their most since an 11-three outing in the season opener against Cumberland on November 7th.



After making four of her seven shots from the field, Shamarre Hale has garnered at least a 50.0 field-goal percentage in 12-straight appearances.



Hale led the APSU Govs with nine rebounds and has secured at least eight boards in eight-straight games.



Austin Peay State University’s crowd of 1204 is its largest home attendance since 2020.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team looks to answer Thursday’s loss when it hosts Queens for “Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day” on Saturday at 3:00pm