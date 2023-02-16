APSU Softball heads to Auburn for Tigers Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will face one of the toughest tournament fields in program history, this weekend at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama, as they participate in the Tiger Invitational.

Joining the Governors (0-3) in this weekend’s event are Dayton (3-2), Villanova (3-2), and No. 21-ranked Auburn (4-1), with Austin Peay State University opening play Friday, 10:00am, versus Dayton, followed by a 3:00pm contest against host, Auburn.

Saturday will see the APSU play back-to-back contests, opening with a 10:00am, matchup versus Villanova, followed by a 12:30pm rematch with Dayton. The Govs will conclude play Sunday, 2:30pm, versus Auburn.

Leading the APSU Govs offensively, after one week of play, is third baseman Lexi Osowski-Anderson and shortstop Gabi Apiag, who both hit .444 during the opening weekend of play, with Osowski-Anderson recording a double, triple, and two RBIs while Apiag picked up two doubles.

Also having solid weeks to open the season were Megan Hodum, who scored a team-best four runs while batting .364 with a triple and two RBIs from the leadoff spot, and Mea Clark, who finished the opening weekend batting .333 with a double and two RBIs.

In the circle, all four of the Austin Peay State University pitchers saw action, with Jordan Benefiel leading the way, working 11.1 innings and striking out 18.

Scouting The Opponents

About the #21 Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers, of the Southeastern Conference, enter their first home tournament of the season having won four of five games last weekend at the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Leadoff Classic, in Clearwater, Florida, including wins versus Indiana and Illinois.

The Tigers have six players batting .400-or-better heading into the weekend, led by Carlee McCondichie (.533) and Nelia Peralta (.500), while in the circle, Maddie Penta posted a 3-0 record last weekend, giving up just eight hits in 15 innings pitched while giving up no runs and striking out 31.

About the Dayton Flyers

The Dayton Flyers, of the Atlantic-10 Conference, picked up three wins in five games at the Frank Griffin Classic, in DeLand, Florida, last weekend, with victories over Providence, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Stetson.

Offensively, Kaelene Walter and Emily Daniel top the Flyers hitters, with Walter batting .467, including a double and a triple, while Daniel is batting .462, with a couple of runs scored.

In the circle, Haven Dwyer picked up two of the team’s three wins, finishing the opening weekend with a 1.97 ERA over her 10.2 innings pitched.

About the Villanova Wildcats



The Villanova Wildcats, of the Big East Conference, took three of five games in their season-opening weekend at the Texas State Tournament, picking up two wins versus Kent State and one versus tournament host Texas State.

Six Wildcats finished the opening weekend with batting averages over .300, led by Alexa Raphael’s .571 average and three stolen bases.

Three different Villanova pitchers picked up wins over their first weekend of play, with Kat Gallant not allowing an earned run over her 7.2 innings of work.

On Deck

The 2023 season will be Austin Peay State University’s first as a member of the ASUN Conference and their 38 season overall.

Graduate third baseman Lexi Osowski-Anderson enters the weekend needing four hits to reach 200 for her career and two RBI to move into a tie with Andrea Miller (1993-96) for second place all-time for career RBIs, with 118.

Junior pitcher Jordan Benefiel needs one strikeout to move alone into ninth place all-time in program history in career strikeouts.

This weekend’s game between Austin Peay State University and Villanova will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Graduate utility player Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Rikki Arkansas (2014-17) for eighth-place all-time in career stolen bases, with 30.

Auburn and Villanova will be the first two of six opponents the APSU Govs will face this season that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament Field.

