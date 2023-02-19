58.4 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to #21 Middle Tennessee

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis falls to No. 21 Middle Tennessee. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – Freshman Bodi van Galen earned a three-set singles victory, but Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team fell to No. 21 Middle Tennessee, Sunday, at the Adams Tennis Complex.

The Blue Raiders (10-3) claimed the match’s first point after defeating the Governors No. 3 pairing of Thiago Nogueira and Hogan Stoker, before then defeating the Govs’ freshman tandem of Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami, 6-3 from the top position.


Middle Tennessee won four-straight singles matches to claim the win before van Galen claimed his first-career collegiate victory in a 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 win against Middle Tennessee’s Shu Matsuoka.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team ends a three-match road trip with a Friday 1:00pm contest at Alabama A&M before returning to Clarksville for the first time this season and beginning a six-straight match homestand to end nonconference play.

Results vs. MTSU

Doubles

1. O. Brostrom Poulsen/Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) def. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU), 6-3

2. Pavel Motl/Baran Soyler (MTSU) vs. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Ondrej Horak/Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) def. Hogan Stoker / Thiago Nogueira (APSU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3,1*


Singles

1. #80 Stijn Slump (MTSU) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

2. #91 O. Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) def. Sota Minami (APSU) 6-1, 7-5

3. Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Aeneas Schaub (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Baran Soyler (MTSU) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

5. Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) def. Javier Tortajada (APSU) 6-4, 6-3

6. Bodi van Galen (APSU) def. Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) 6-4, 2-6, 12-10

Order of Finish: 4, 3, 1*, 5, 6, 2

