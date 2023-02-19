Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 19th-23rd, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville weather forecast for the upcoming week shows mainly rain until Thursday when there will be partly sunny skies. Rain is back in the forecast for Thursday night.

Currently, Sunday night, it is mostly cloudy with a South by Southwest of 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph. It is 60 degrees outside and the low will be near 48 degrees.

On Monday, President’s Day, it will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain before 3:00pm. It turns to a slight chance of rain after 4:00pm. 10 mph winds from the Southwest are expected with gusts up to 20 mph. The high will be 63 degrees.

Rain continues Monday night with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the Southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be around 48 degrees.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers Tuesday before noon with a West Northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph changing to coming from the East-Southeast by the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 degrees.

The skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a 30 percent chance of rain mainly after midnight. The low will be near 56 degrees. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph out of the East Southeast but change to coming out of the South-Southwest after midnight. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph.

The chance of rain increases to 50 percent in the afternoon on Wednesday. Winds of 15 to 25 mph will be coming out of the South with gusts of up to 35 mph. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees.

Showers are likely with a chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday night. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent. It will be windy, with a South-Southwest wind of 20 to 25 mph. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph. The low will be 63 under partly cloudy skies.

Come Thursday, it will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees. The wind will be out of the South-Southwest at 15 to 20 mph but changes to a west wind in the afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Rain moves back into the area Thursday night with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. It will be partly cloudy with the low dropping to 37 degrees. Winds will be around 15 mph out of the West-Northwest. After midnight, the wind be coming from the North. Winds gusts of 20 mph are possible.