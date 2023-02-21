Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes Seventh at Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate

Orlando, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team fired the second-best round of the day with a team score of 294, Tuesday, and finished the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate tied for seventh with an aggregate score of 885 at the par-72, 6,870-yard Disney’s Palm Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University finished the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate tied with Morehead State; the Governors and Eagles both shot a team score of 294 and picked up three spots on the leaderboard in the final round to finish two strokes behind sixth-place Western Carolina.

The APSU Govs finished the tournament four strokes behind ASUN foe and tournament-host Bellarmine, who finished fifth, and 10 shots behind conference foe Queens, who finished in third place. The Governors finished 16 strokes ahead of ASUN rival Eastern Kentucky, who came in 15th place.

Jakob Falk Schollert led the APSU Govs with an even-par 72 in the final round. Falk Schollert picked up nine spots on the final day of the tournament and finished tied for ninth with an aggregate score of 217. Reece Britt also picked up three spots and finished tied for ninth after carding a one-over 73 in the third round.

After carding a two-over 74 in the final round, Adam Van Raden picked up nine spots on the leaderboard and finished the tournament tied for 51st with a score of 226. Another Gov on the move was Logan Spurrier, who shot a three-over 75 to pick up seven spots and finish tied for 68th with a three-round score of 231.

Payne Elkins also finished tied for 68th in the field after shooting a six-over 78 in the final round at the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action in just over two weeks when it tees off at the Sea Palms Invitational, hosted by Western Carolina, at the Sea Palms Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.