Clarksville Street Department cancels annual Spring Cleanup

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department’s emergency storm debris cleanup and tree removal efforts continue in neighborhoods across the City after Friday’s intense wind storm.
However, the Clarksville Street Department’s annual Spring Cleanup which had been planned to start on Monday, March 13th, has been postponed indefinitely as crews continue to work through storm cleanup work orders.
City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges patience from residents as City crews comply with a heavy volume of storm work orders. A good way to contact the Street Department for help with a concern is via SeeClickFix.
Visit https://www.cityofclarksville.com/139/Report-a-Concern-Via-SeeClickFix for further details.