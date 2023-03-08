41.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Clarksville Street Department cancels annual Spring Cleanup

Clarksville Street Department continues storm response

News Staff
By News Staff
Spring Cleanup
Spring Cleanup

City of Clarksville - Ward 9Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department’s emergency storm debris cleanup and tree removal efforts continue in neighborhoods across the City after Friday’s intense wind storm.

However, the Clarksville Street Department’s annual Spring Cleanup which had been planned to start on Monday, March 13th, has been postponed indefinitely as crews continue to work through storm cleanup work orders.
 

 
City Streets Director Ihab Habib urges patience from residents as City crews comply with a heavy volume of storm work orders. A good way to contact the Street Department for help with a concern is via SeeClickFix.
 
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
